Biden continues his destruction of America.

As Americans celebrate Memorial Day, they are going to have to face the highest gas prices since 2014.

The national average price of gas is $3.045 per gallon.

Newsmax reported:

Americans will hit the road this holiday weekend with the highest gasoline prices in seven years and the White House promising to monitor fuel costs. The national average price at the pump hit $3.045 per gallon this month, the highest since 2014, and was just a 10th of a cent below that on Friday, according to data from auto club AAA.

This price is higher than it ever was under Trump on Memorial Day:

2017: $2.406

2018: $2.962

2019: $2.822

2020: $1.960

On May 27th, Trump released a statement reminding Americans of the rising gas prices thanks to Joe Biden’s policies:

From The Desk Of Donald Trump:

With Memorial Day Weekend coming up, tomorrow people start driving in the biggest automobile days of the year. I’m sorry to say the gasoline prices that you will be confronted with are far higher than they were just a short number of months ago where we had gasoline under $2 a gallon. Remember as you’re watching the meter tick, and your dollars pile up, how great of a job Donald Trump did as President. Soon Russia and the Middle East will be making a fortune on oil, and you will be saying how good it was to have me as your President. Wasn’t it great to be energy independent, but we are energy independent no more. Shame, shame, shame. Other than that, have a great Memorial Day Weekend!

Who else misses President Trump?

