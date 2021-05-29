https://noqreport.com/2021/05/29/bidenomics-memorial-day-gas-prices-havent-been-this-high-since-obama/

Share the truth

Joe Biden’s administration really is turning into a more radical, less successful expansion of Barack Obama’s third term. He even managed to raise Memorial Day gas prices to nearly the same level Obama had them seven years ago.

Article from The Liberty Daily.

And people are noticing. As actor James Woods noted, “And they’ve only just begun…”

And they’ve only just begun… pic.twitter.com/F2EDZoH5LY — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 29, 2021

Americans are feeling at the pump and in their pocketbooks on one of the most travel-heavy weekends of the year. Complaints are flooding social media, but according to the Biden administration, the prices really aren’t going up. Don’t believe your lying eyes, they say. Here’s White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s spin…

White House @presssec tells consumers in statement blasted out just now that, “in real terms,” they’re not paying more for gas. pic.twitter.com/kMurdkNGaQ — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) May 28, 2021

Newsmax reported the rise in prices hit its highest point since 2014:

Americans will hit the road this holiday weekend with the highest gasoline prices in seven years and the White House promising to monitor fuel costs.

The national average price at the pump hit $3.045 per gallon this month, the highest since 2014, and was just a 10th of a cent below that on Friday, according to data from auto club AAA.

“The President knows that gas prices are a pain point for Americans,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement Friday. “President Biden is opposed to any proposals to raise the gas tax. And it’s why we will continue to monitor prices, and are glad that Americans can get on the road again.”

Gasoline demand is roaring back close to levels seen before the pandemic as the world’s largest economy opens up and avid drivers take to the roads after a year of lockdowns and restrictions.

Summer gasoline demand may average out to normal, with some weeks above record levels at 10 million barrels per day, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. Any disruption to refinery supplies in the form of a hurricane or unexpected outage could send prices surging.

“The worry is that any hiccup could be made worse by the truck driver shortage, leading to slow restorations and further price implications,” De Haan said in an email.

The weekend before the Memorial Day holiday on Monday typically marks the start of the U.S. driving season.

There are three narratives floating around mainstream media right now: 1) Gas prices aren’t technically high when you apply creative math, 2) Blame Trump, 3) Blame Israel. None of them are pointing a finger where it belongs, on Joe Biden.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report, Conservative Playbook, and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ, CP, and ACM readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are pacing to be short by about $3700 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

