https://thelibertydaily.com/bidenomics-memorial-day-gas-prices-havent-been-this-high-since-obama/

Joe Biden’s administration really is turning into a more radical, less successful expansion of Barack Obama’s third term. He even managed to raise Memorial Day gas prices to nearly the same level Obama had them seven years ago.

And people are noticing. As actor James Woods noted, “And they’ve only just begun…”

And they’ve only just begun… pic.twitter.com/F2EDZoH5LY — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 29, 2021

Americans are feeling at the pump and in their pocketbooks on one of the most travel-heavy weekends of the year. Complaints are flooding social media, but according to the Biden administration, the prices really aren’t going up. Don’t believe your lying eyes, they say. Here’s White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s spin…

White House @presssec tells consumers in statement blasted out just now that, “in real terms,” they’re not paying more for gas. pic.twitter.com/kMurdkNGaQ — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) May 28, 2021

Newsmax reported the rise in prices hit its highest point since 2014:

Americans will hit the road this holiday weekend with the highest gasoline prices in seven years and the White House promising to monitor fuel costs. The national average price at the pump hit $3.045 per gallon this month, the highest since 2014, and was just a 10th of a cent below that on Friday, according to data from auto club AAA. “The President knows that gas prices are a pain point for Americans,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement Friday. “President Biden is opposed to any proposals to raise the gas tax. And it’s why we will continue to monitor prices, and are glad that Americans can get on the road again.” Gasoline demand is roaring back close to levels seen before the pandemic as the world’s largest economy opens up and avid drivers take to the roads after a year of lockdowns and restrictions. Summer gasoline demand may average out to normal, with some weeks above record levels at 10 million barrels per day, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. Any disruption to refinery supplies in the form of a hurricane or unexpected outage could send prices surging. “The worry is that any hiccup could be made worse by the truck driver shortage, leading to slow restorations and further price implications,” De Haan said in an email. The weekend before the Memorial Day holiday on Monday typically marks the start of the U.S. driving season.

There are three narratives floating around mainstream media right now: 1) Gas prices aren’t technically high when you apply creative math, 2) Blame Trump, 3) Blame Israel. None of them are pointing a finger where it belongs, on Joe Biden.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

