Some of Maher’s right-wing opinions are a pleasant surprise, like when he recently went off on Democrats for exaggerating the risk from COVID, and others are pleasantly unsurprising. This one falls into the second category, as he’s made his pro-Israel views plain before.

Enough so that Rashida Tlaib once called for a boycott of his show. Remember?

Maybe folks should boycott his show. I am tired of folks discrediting a form of speech that is centered on equality and freedom. This is exactly how they tried to discredit & stop the boycott to stand up against the apartheid in S. Africa. It didn’t work then and it won’t now. https://t.co/Oa49ZVfrVN — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 17, 2019

Some people have one move only: boycott. Cancel. Make-go-away. But here’s the thing, the house voted 318 to 17 to condemn the #BDS movement, including 93% of Dems. Does Tlaib want to boycott 93% of her own party? pic.twitter.com/0QrPQmwwiw — Bill Maher (@billmaher) August 21, 2019

Last night he got into it with NYT columnist Nicholas Kristof over Israel’s latest bout with Hamas — politely, but not yielding an inch. This goes on for 10 minutes but it’s worth your time, not because the arguments will be new to you but because it’s rare to see an extended defense of Israel from a host on a network that’s not conservative ideologically. Maher has grown more liberal over time (years ago he identified as libertarian, although he was always more of a libertine) but he does remain commendably politically incorrect in certain matters. This is a major example. Enjoy.

