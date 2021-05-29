https://thehill.com/homenews/media/556078-bill-maher-rips-celebrities-considering-running-for-office-malignant

HBO’s Bill Maher condemned celebrities attempting to run for political office during his Friday night show, labeling actors and reality show stars like Caitlyn Jenner, Matthew McConaughey, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and others as “malignant” narcissists.

“Someone must explain why celebrities running for office is a recurring nightmare we can not seem to shake. The Rock, Caitlyn Jenner, Mathew McConaughey, Randy Quaid. They all have suggested lately that when it comes to running the country, they have what it takes. And they do: malignant narcissism,” Maher said on his show, “Real Time with Bill MaherWilliam (Bill) MaherFauci may have unwittingly made himself a key witness for Trump in ‘China Flu’ hate-speech case Hannity tells Santorum he helped prevent Joy Reid from being fired Are cranky Democrats an electoral risk? MORE” Friday.

Johnson earlier this year hinted at a potential run for president of the United States, Jenner has announced her run to challenge California Gov. Gavin Newsom Gavin NewsomThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Uber – Jan. 6 commission vote delayed; infrastructure debate lingers into June Overnight Health Care: House Democrats pressure Biden to expand Medicare | Intel community: Competing COVID-19 origin theories not ‘more likely than the other’ | WHO: Africa in ‘urgent need’ of 20 million second vaccine doses Caitlyn Jenner vows to ‘cancel cancel culture’ if elected as California governor MORE (D). Quaid has also mulled a gun for California governor and McConaughey has suggested he is thinking about running for governor of Texas.

Someone must explain why celebrities running for high office is a recurring nightmare we can’t seem to shake. Did we all not just witness the cautionary tale named Donald Trump? The last 4 years was a warning, not an inspiration. pic.twitter.com/6WYi2MaLey — Bill Maher (@billmaher) May 29, 2021

Maher went on to explain that the former President Trump Donald TrumpNY, NJ rail project gets key federal approval Senate meltdown reveals deepening partisan divide DHS formally bans family separations for illicit border crossings MORE‘s four years in office should have served as a “cautionary tale,” warning celebrities to leave positions like president and governor to more qualified individuals.

“The last four years was a warning not an inspiration,” Maher said. “You were supposed to see that and think ‘I guess high-level government jobs should go to people who have trained for it and know what they’re doing.'”

Maher also gave a breakdown of all of the reasons he believes that Jenner, McConaughey, Johnson and Quaid are not up to the responsibility that comes with holding political office.

“I’m sure Caitlyn Jenner is a nice person, but as California governor, she would be in charge of the nation’s fifth-largest economy, based on her qualifications of being a background character in a reality show not about her,” he said, referring to the hit reality television show “Keeping up with the Kardashians.”

“Governing is a difficult nuanced job with people’s livelihoods at stake,” he continued. “Perhaps you’ve noticed that things in America are a little different these last five months. That’s because there are people in charge who spent their formative years not on a sound stage but studying the stuff you need to know to be effective on the world stage.”

Maher closed out by driving home his opinion that celebrities do not have the skills and qualifications to serve in goverment.

“Let me put it bluntly to you and all of these show biz candidates,” he said. “You’re not good enough, you’re not smart enough and dog on it it completely doesn’t matter that people like you. They like you now because you’re an entertainer and thus largely uncontroversial. Governing is the opposite. If you think you can unite the country, you’re delusional.”

