Black activists from the New Black Panther Party and other groups staged an armed march in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday.

Organizers are holding a Second Amendment March for Reparations and marched through downtown Tulsa.

“The struggle for Reparations must be escalated,” a news release from organizers read. “We must fight on every front to achieve redress and Reparations for the atrocities committed upon Tulsa Massacre descendants; and we must intensify the fight to achieve Reparations for all 40-million Blacks still grossly affected by racism, inequality, wealth disparity, police brutality and the like. Tulsa will mark a new beginning in the upgraded fight for Reparations for Black people.”

Activists shouted, “Black power! Black power!”

VIDEO:

The armed Black Panthers marched in formation through Greenwood.

VIDEO:

The following groups participated:

  • The Huey P Newton Gun Club (HPNGC)
  • The Elmer Geronimo Pratt Gun Club (EGPGC)
  • The New Black Panther Party for Self- Defense (NBPP)
  • The Fred Hampton Gun Club (FHGC)
  • The New Black Liberation Militia (NBLM)
  • The Panther Special Operations Command (PANSOC)
  • ANUBIS
  • Multiple other groups and private gun owners

“We have to take a much stronger approach toward reparations,” said co-leader Nick Bezzel. “We are tired of begging. Our ancestors deserve nothing less than our strongest efforts.”

