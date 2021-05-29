https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/black-power-new-black-panther-party-stages-armed-march-reparations-tulsa-oklahoma-video/
Black activists from the New Black Panther Party and other groups staged an armed march in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday.
Organizers are holding a Second Amendment March for Reparations and marched through downtown Tulsa.
“The struggle for Reparations must be escalated,” a news release from organizers read. “We must fight on every front to achieve redress and Reparations for the atrocities committed upon Tulsa Massacre descendants; and we must intensify the fight to achieve Reparations for all 40-million Blacks still grossly affected by racism, inequality, wealth disparity, police brutality and the like. Tulsa will mark a new beginning in the upgraded fight for Reparations for Black people.”
Activists shouted, “Black power! Black power!”
VIDEO:
NOW – Black rights activists stage an armed march in Tulsa, Oklahoma, shouting “Black Power” pic.twitter.com/DzF6pkowbh
— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) May 29, 2021
The armed Black Panthers marched in formation through Greenwood.
VIDEO:
Dozens of armed Black activists from the New Black Panther Party and other groups march through Greenwood in formation. “It’s a new day, Black Tulsa! they yelled. Passersby honked, clapped, thanked them for being “our protection.” #Tulsa pic.twitter.com/3KX1pXhUk0
— Hannah Allam (@HannahAllam) May 29, 2021
The following groups participated:
- The Huey P Newton Gun Club (HPNGC)
- The Elmer Geronimo Pratt Gun Club (EGPGC)
- The New Black Panther Party for Self- Defense (NBPP)
- The Fred Hampton Gun Club (FHGC)
- The New Black Liberation Militia (NBLM)
- The Panther Special Operations Command (PANSOC)
- ANUBIS
- Multiple other groups and private gun owners
“We have to take a much stronger approach toward reparations,” said co-leader Nick Bezzel. “We are tired of begging. Our ancestors deserve nothing less than our strongest efforts.”