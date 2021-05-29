https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/black-power-new-black-panther-party-stages-armed-march-reparations-tulsa-oklahoma-video/

Black activists from the New Black Panther Party and other groups staged an armed march in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday.

Organizers are holding a Second Amendment March for Reparations and marched through downtown Tulsa.

“The struggle for Reparations must be escalated,” a news release from organizers read. “We must fight on every front to achieve redress and Reparations for the atrocities committed upon Tulsa Massacre descendants; and we must intensify the fight to achieve Reparations for all 40-million Blacks still grossly affected by racism, inequality, wealth disparity, police brutality and the like. Tulsa will mark a new beginning in the upgraded fight for Reparations for Black people.”

Activists shouted, “Black power! Black power!”

VIDEO:

NOW – Black rights activists stage an armed march in Tulsa, Oklahoma, shouting “Black Power” pic.twitter.com/DzF6pkowbh — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) May 29, 2021

The armed Black Panthers marched in formation through Greenwood.

VIDEO:

Dozens of armed Black activists from the New Black Panther Party and other groups march through Greenwood in formation. “It’s a new day, Black Tulsa! they yelled. Passersby honked, clapped, thanked them for being “our protection.” #Tulsa pic.twitter.com/3KX1pXhUk0 — Hannah Allam (@HannahAllam) May 29, 2021

The following groups participated:

The Huey P Newton Gun Club (HPNGC)

The Elmer Geronimo Pratt Gun Club (EGPGC)

The New Black Panther Party for Self- Defense (NBPP)

The Fred Hampton Gun Club (FHGC)

The New Black Liberation Militia (NBLM)

The Panther Special Operations Command (PANSOC)

ANUBIS

Multiple other groups and private gun owners

“We have to take a much stronger approach toward reparations,” said co-leader Nick Bezzel. “We are tired of begging. Our ancestors deserve nothing less than our strongest efforts.”

