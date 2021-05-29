http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/y18pYxdaSwI/

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Ayman Mohyeldin Reports,” Brown University School of Public Health Dean Dr. Ashish Jha discussed the CDC’s revised guidelines for children at summer camps and stated that children do not need to wear masks outdoors.

Jha said, “[O]n unvaccinated kids, obviously, kids under 12 who are not vaccinated, I think outdoors is very, very safe. I don’t think there’s any basis for having them wear masks outdoors. But you can imagine indoors in packed halls, etc., mask-wearing for unvaccinated kids should probably continue. But outdoors, no, I don’t think is necessary.”

