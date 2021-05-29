http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/TjP9DqBAOhA/

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” Democratic strategist James Carville argued that some diversity training “has hit the racket stage.”

Carville said, “I’m sure I do things in my everyday life that I could do better in terms of that. But you start out and you say, ‘All right, you sorry white sack of racist shit,’ and then, okay, well, I don’t want to listen to you anymore. You’ve lost me there. If you start out and you say there are ways that you communicate with people that you don’t realize that there are things that you’re doing that send the wrong signal. I’m all ears. But — and by the way, this guy Eric Hoffer…said, every movement starts out as a cause, morphs into a business, and ends up a racket. Part of this diversity training stuff, I’m sure, has hit the racket stage.”

Carville later stated that some diversity training is beneficial, but anything can be taken too far.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

