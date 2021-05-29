https://townhall.com/tipsheet/mattvespa/2021/05/29/cbs-news-interview-with-climate-scientist-exposes-the-whole-ruse-n2590152

These people are asking us to commit to drastic lifestyle changes. They want to ban the internal combustion engine, build wind farms, go heavy on solar, and quit eating beef. Trillions in economic activity must be sacrificed to save Mother Earth. I don’t think that’s going to fly. The so-called clean or green energy alternatives are not efficient. They can’t power our economy. The environmental Left knows that but advocates for these garbage energy sources anyway. It’s all about making America poorer. A less wealthy America is a healthier Earth, so they say.

So, how do they come up with the figures? How did they pinpoint what global temperature increase we have to avoid over the next couple of years.? It’s 1.5 degrees Celsius. That’s what CBS News’ climate guru Jeff Berardelli said.

CBS “climate specialist”: It’s critical the Earth not warm 1.5 degrees Celsius CBS anchor: Why? Climate specialist: Well b/c that’s the number “we chose”#Science pic.twitter.com/k6ILumkfqI — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 28, 2021

When pressed on the figure concerning why and how they came up with it, Berardelli merely said it’s just the number they came up with—that’s it, dude?

Let’s go back to the 1970s. Newsweek prints a piece about how the Earth was cooling. We needed to store seeds and pack the pantries and granaries. Why? A period of re-glaciation was about to be unleashed on the North American continent. It didn’t happen. The Arctic Ice Cap was supposed to be gone by 2013. It grew by over 533,000 square miles. These climate cultists have been wrong before—dead wrong. They’ve predicted doomsday—and nothing happened. I’m not, nor should anyone, be willing to put trillions in economic activity on the table to curb an already natural process. And this ‘well, we said so’ attitude doesn’t help persuade anyone. It’s a ruse, folks. Always has been, always will be. It’s the ultimate Trojan horse, and only the elite and wealthy can afford to get pinched by this crew and all their nonsense.

