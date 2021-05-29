https://www.dailywire.com/news/childrens-show-blues-clues-features-pride-parade-cartoon-drag-queen-children-explaining-pride-flags

“Blue’s Clues & You,” which is a Nick Jr. cartoon for young children, recently featured an LGBT pride parade with non-binary animals and a cartoon drag queen to celebrate Pride Month.

The parade features a cartoon version of Nina West, which is the the drag name of Andrew Levitt, who narrates as float after float of LGBT animals passes by. First is a lesbian gator family, followed by a gay bear family; after them come non-binary dolphins, transgender beavers, as well various other asexual, bisexual, and pansexual animals.

“Love is love is love, you see, and everyone should love proudly and we’ll all go marching in the big parade!” the drag queen sings.

As Yahoo News reported, “Lindz Amer of the great kids’ video series Queer Kid Stuff consulted on the Blue’s Clues video, which takes us marching along the Pride route one by one, then two by two, etc., showcasing different families along the way. It’s a terrific celebration of families and goes further than many kids’ shows in its range of queer inclusion.”

“Blue’s Clues & You” also recently featured a special video titled “Celebrating Pride Month With Blue & Josh! Opening Mail,” during which very young children instructed their viewers about LGBT families and what the different Pride flags mean. A young boy showed off pictures of him attending a Pride parade with his two lesbian mothers. “My brother and my mom and I go to a parade and we dance like this,” he says beneath a rainbow and LGBT flag.

“At a Pride parade we get to see all different kinds of families,” the boy continues. “Some have two moms like I do. Some have two dads. Some have a mom and a dad. And some go by ‘they.’ Some families have one parent and some have a lot of people in the family. There’s all kinds of different kinds of families. They love celebrating Pride with mine!”

LGBT representation in children’s programming is becoming increasingly common. As The Daily Wire reported in April:

Nickelodeon star Michael D. Cohen issued a message to children earlier this week urging them to celebrate friends who exhibit transgender behavior. “It’s really important to celebrate International Trans Day of Visibility,” Cohen told young viewers. “Because the more the world understands, is aware of, and supports people of trans experience, the more empowered this community will be to have our rights and to have what we deserve and to be equal like everybody else.” “I’m proud to be a part of the trans community because we are united by a common pursuit of our own personal truth,” continued Cohen, who played a character named Schwoz in the show “Henry Danger,” which aired from 2014 to 2020. “There are most likely people of trans experience in your school, your community, friends, family. You can support them by standing up against bullying, cheering them on as they express themselves.”

