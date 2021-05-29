https://noqreport.com/2021/05/29/christopher-rufo-reveals-shocking-critical-race-theory-training-lockheed-martin-employees-underwent/

Christopher Rufo, the intrepid researcher who’s been documenting critical race theory’s radicalism and its effect on society, has obtained documents showing that even the nation’s largest defense contractor has been corrupted by CRT propaganda . The documents show that multibillion-dollar defense contractor Lockheed Martin forced 13 senior employees, all of them white males, to undergo CRT indoctrination last year from a firm called White Men As Full Diversity Partners.

One set of documents reportedly states that white males must “work hard to understand” their “white privilege,” “male privilege” and “heterosexual privilege” because these so-called “privileges” give them special perks and benefits .

The documents also encourage white male readers to acknowledge and confront the “roots of white male culture,” which they define as “rugged individualism,” “a can-do attitude,” “hard work,” “operating from principles” and “striving towards success.”

These otherwise ubiquitous, longtime values are allegedly “devastating” to women and minorities, or so the documents reportedly claim. The program was led by the consulting firm White Men As Full Diversity Partners, which specializes in helping white males “awaken together.” The participants included a […]

