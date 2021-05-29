https://www.lifezette.com/2021/05/clay-travis-discusses-being-named-rush-limbaughs-successor-nobody-replaces-a-legend/

Sports and political commentator Clay Travis spoke with Tucker Carlson about filling the coveted time slot of late broadcast icon Rush Limbaugh.

Travis, along with ex-CIA officer and syndicated conservative radio host Buck Sexton, have been announced as hosting “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show” from noon to 3 p.m. EST on weekdays.

Travis joined the Fox News host to discuss the move and said he’s feeling no nerves in part because he doesn’t view the duo as replacements.

“We are not replacements for Rush Limbaugh,” he told Carlson. “Because nobody replaces a legend.”

“But what you can do is continue to fight,” Travis added. “You know this because you do it every night. There is so much insanity going on in this country right now.”

Big news: I’ll be joining @BuckSexton in Rush Limbaugh’s 12-3 et radio time slot starting June 21st. I can’t wait to get rolling. Tomorrow will be my final day of @outkick AM sports radio. Here’s how I made the decision: https://t.co/YlXz0pXk7x — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 27, 2021

Clay Travis Will Continue Rush Limbaugh’s Fight

Travis flashed a bit of the combination of fire and sharp-witted sense of humor he has been known for over the years in the interview as well.

“I’m excited to pick up the sword and be able to swing back every single day at all the ignoramuses and the nincompoops,” he told Carlson.

He added that he’d like to “be able to stand up for … a huge number of people out there who worry every time they get on Twitter or Facebook or Instagram and want to share their opinion and then think, is it worth it?”

“I think certainly we will speak for a lot of people who don’t feel like they can speak,” Travis said.

Sexton also commented on the big announcement tweeting, “We’re going to do a show that will make Rush listeners proud and bring a new generation of audience to the table.”

“I could not be more excited to step onto the biggest platform in radio with my fantastic co-host, Clay Travis. We’re going to do a show that will make Rush listeners proud and bring a new generation of audience to the table.” https://t.co/OBVclW6ou0 — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) May 27, 2021

Controversy

Like Limbaugh, Travis has a history of making comments non-snowflakes find humorous, but end up dragging him into unwarranted controversy.

In September of 2017, the commentator almost gave CNN’s Brooke Baldwin a coronary when he joked about his most ardent beliefs using a phrase he had commonly used on his sports talk radio show.

“I’m a First Amendment absolutist,” Travis said discussing free speech. “The only two things I 100 percent believe in are the First Amendment and boobs.”

More recently, he has effectively shredded people who are ignoring CDC guidelines regarding masks as the COVID pandemic and panic wind down and society returns to normal.

“I gotta tell you something,” Travis said last month. “If you have been not going outdoors, or you have been going outdoors wearing masks, and you’ve been waiting for the CDC to give you the OK to take your masks off, you are such a sheep, you disgust me. You are pathetic.”

He tackled those we’ve all seen driving in their cars with masks on as well.

“If you are driving around in your car, by yourself, wearing a mask, you are a total loser,” he said.

.@ClayTravis: Masks have “become the security blanket of many left wingers.” “They need to have the mask on because it gives them an identity. It is a security bucket for their life and it’s absolutely ridiculous and absurd.” pic.twitter.com/IKLnW25aFR — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) May 28, 2021

Travis and Sexton have an opportunity to produce something very special with their new show, so long as they do as the former says and not try to “replace a legend.”

Limbaugh, the conservative icon, radio legend, and conscience of the Republican Party, passed away in February at the age of 70, having battled Stage IV lung cancer.

“El Rushbo” began his career as a DJ in Pennsylvania after dropping out of Southeast Missouri State University. He would go on to become the premier voice of the conservative movement in America, having rightfully been inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame and the National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

He learned Stage IV cancer diagnosis in January of 2020 and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Donald Trump at the State of the Union address days later.

This piece originally appeared in ThePoliticalInsider.com and is used by permission.

