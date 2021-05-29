https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/cold-blooded-murderers-police-chief-vows-catch-gunmen-who-shot-florida-club?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Three people stepped out of a vehicle and opened fire early Sunday at a Florida club, killing two, wounding 20 and touching off a massive manhunt for the assailants.

Miami-Dade police director Alfredo Ramirez III said a white Nissan Pathfinder pulled up to a billiards club in the suburb of Hialeah and three people “stepped out of the vehicle with assault rifles and handguns and started firing indiscriminately into the crowd.’

“These are cold-blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice,” Ramirez tweeted. “My deepest condolences to the family of the victims.”

Police said the shooting occurred shortly after midnight at a Billiard’s club rented for a concert. The wounded were taken to several hospitals, where at least one was listed in critical condition.

