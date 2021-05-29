https://legalinsurrection.com/2021/05/college-student-who-left-alabama-to-join-isis-six-years-ago-now-wants-to-come-home/

Nope. Sorry. You made your choice and you can live with it. I have exactly zero sympathy.

From People Magazine, via Yahoo News:

Ex-College Student Who Left Alabama to Join ISIS Explains Herself and Why She Wants to Come Home

Six years ago, Hoda Muthana was a 20-year-old college student in Alabama who lied to her family about a trip and instead joined the Islamic State in Syria. When she arrived she was confined to a home for unwed women, with marriage to a jihadist the only way out. She married a succession of the group’s fighters — the first two of whom were killed — and had a son with one of them.

On social media, she celebrated the burning of her U.S. passport and shared thousands of incendiary tweets under the name @UmmJihad, including writing that “America desrves (sic) everything it has coming to it, by Allah we will terrorise (sic) YOU! Until you submit to the Shariah” and urging others to attack holiday parades.

“Spill all of their blood,” she wrote, “or rent a big truck n drive over them. Kill them.”

Today, two years after Muthana said she took her young son and ran away from the Islamic State as it was collapsing under military assault, she is a refugee barred from the country where she grew up with a very different view of the group she had once so longed to join.

“When you are brainwashed, you don’t realize it until you snap out of it. I took everything too fast and too deep,” she tells Spanish filmmaker Alba Sotorra Clua in the new documentary The Return: Life After ISIS, available to watch through Thursday at the Human Rights Watch Film Festival in New York.

What she experienced in the Islamic State, Muthana, now 26, says in the film, was “this horrible way of life that I really regret for the rest of my life and that I wish I could just erase.”