Heritage Action announced on Wednesday that it has been joined by more than 1,700 Nevada grassroots activists in opposing a Democrat-sponsored bill that passed the Nevada State Assembly in a straight 25 to 16 party-line vote the group says will weaken election integrity laws.

The bill now goes to the Nevada State Senate.

Democrats control the Nevada State Assembly by a 26 to 16 majority and the State Senate by a 12 to 9 majority. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is also a Democrat.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Heritage Action described AB 321 as “a bill to weaken Nevada’s election laws and make the state’s elections more vulnerable to fraud.”

More than 1,700 Nevada voters signed a letter sent on Wednesday to every member of the Nevada State Assembly and Nevada State Senate opposing AB. 321:

We are active Nevada voters that care about restoring trust in election outcomes by closing any loopholes that erode integrity and transparency of the process. Many of us are volunteers that serve as poll workers in neighborhood precincts. Nevada should have election laws that make it easy to vote and hard to cheat. We strongly oppose the election-related bill AB 321 that would enshrine COVID-related emergency voting procedures into permanent law. The bill would weaken how Nevada administers our elections and open the door for fraud that dilutes the voice of legally voting Nevada citizens. Some of the problems of the bill include: ● Universal mailing of mail-in ballots to all registered voters creates more opportunities for fraud, forgery, coercion, and voter intimidation.

● Mail-in ballots would be accepted up-to four days after the election, which delays vote counting and further erodes trust in the outcomes.

● Legalizes ballot harvesting by permitting anyone to collect ballots and deliver them to a drop box or an election office.

● When verifying signatures, the bill prohibits poll workers from taking the simple step of confirming the voter’s birth date. If AB 321 passes, Nevada voters would no longer be able to count on elections to be fair, accessible, and secure. As our elected officials, entrusted with making the right decisions for the future of our state, we ask that you oppose AB 321 and similar policies.

“We are grateful to every grassroots Nevadan who is fighting for election integrity in the Silver State. As state legislatures around the country are passing effective bills to ensure it is easy to vote and hard to cheat, Nevada legislators pushing AB 321 are doing the opposite. Heritage Action Sentinels are leading the fight for fair elections in Nevada, and legislators should take notice: Nevadans will not stand for this disastrous bill,” Jessica Anderson, executive director of Heritage Action, said in a statement released on Wednesday.

Heritage Action is a “national conservative grassroots” 501 c 4 non-profit organization that describes itself as an “independent partner organization affiliated with The Heritage Foundation,” a 501 c 3 non-profit organization.

