https://www.newsmax.com/politics/corey-lewandowski-jan-6-democrats-storming-the-capitol/2021/05/29/id/1023209

When it comes to matters surrounding Jan. 6, there are “two separate sets of rules” for Democrats and Republicans, former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign manager Corey Lewandowski told Newsmax on Saturday.

“We’ve got two separate sets of rules as we have seen for the entire Trump presidency,” Lewandowski told “The Count.” “One set of rules if you’re conservative and one set of rules if you’re not a conservative.

“What we saw this week in Washington, D.C., was some elected officials who stood up and said, ‘we don’t need a special counsel; we don’t need a special investigation; we have to make sure that what took place on Jan. 6 never happens again,'” Lewandowski said. “But we should be treating people equally. Which means if you’re committing crimes against federal properties anywhere across United States, there should be the same accountability for those people as those who committed crimes on Jan. 6.”

“Most of the members of the mainstream media have no interest in holding those people [summer rioters] accountable either,” he added.

Lewandowski believes those who voted against in favor of the Jan. 6 commission will face primary challenges in 2022.

White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Friday, President Joe Biden is “committed” to investigating events surrounding Jan. 6. She mentioned how Biden has urged for bipartisan support on the commission but would not comment whether he would start an independent investigation himself.

“The events of Jan. 6 represented an existential crisis of democracy,” Jean-Pierre said. “That is why the president supported the bipartisan commission that was proposed, and why he consistently called for a full and independent investigation into what happened and how we can ensure something like that could never happen again.”

Lewandowski concluded, as a result of the voting on the Jan. 6 commission, some Senate members would not be voted back due to a lack of support from their constituents.

“Clearly, prevailing minds came forward and said, ‘we don’t need this commission,'” Lewandowski concluded. “Some of these members of the U.S. Senate are leaving, so there’s very limited accountability. Then, of course of people like Mitt Romney – who has voted twice to impeach the president, who was booed off stage in his home state of Utah – will not serve another term in United States Senate.”

