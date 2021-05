http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/d6jcOO_gik0/

ROCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – A Corvette driver was arrested by New Hampshire State Police for allegedly going 150 miles per hour on a highway in Rochester.

The driver was taken into custody on Thursday night after a state trooper saw the car traveling over twice the speed limit on Route 16.

Police are charging the driver, who was not identified, with operating after suspension and reckless operation.