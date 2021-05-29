https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/danish-government-unveils-digital-covid-19-passport/

Copenhagen, Denmark – The Danish government on Friday unveiled its digital Covid-19 passport that will allow people to travel, go to hair salons, dine in restaurants or do other activities.

“The corona passport we present today can be used from July 1 when you can travel within the EU,” said Finance Minister Nicolai Vammen.

According to Vammen, 20% of Denmark’s population of 6 million people are fully vaccinated.

All other EU countries are expected to present Covid passports by the end of June so residents can ‘reunite with their friends and relatives in Europe.’

The Associated Press reported:

During a press conference outside the Copenhagen airport, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke held up his phone to show the app, which only features a QR code and a green bar if the person has been vaccinated twice or recently tested negative for COVID-19. “What we get now is an app that makes it easier and simpler to use,” Heunicke said. “There is no doubt that we will have to use it over the summer, but it is of course something that needs to be phased out.” People will either have the code scanned or will flash it before entering an airport, a harbor, a train station, a hairdresser or an eatery. In certain cases, a physical document can be sent in the mail to serve the same purpose as the app. “It is a solution that is very easy to use,” said Wammen, adding that if it flashes red, it will not say why.

