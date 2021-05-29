https://thelibertydaily.com/dear-nancy-pelosi-hold-the-ccp-and-domestic-allies-like-anthony-fauci-accountable-for-the-wuhan-flu/

The chances of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi reading this are practically nil, but hey, you never know.

Evidence pointing to a deliberate development and either accidental or deliberate delivery of Covid-19 to the world in general and America in particular demands we address the Chinese Communist Party directly. Whether by incompetence, evil intent, or a dastardly combination of the two, it seems almost certain the CCP is responsible for the most economically and emotionally debilitating event in modern history. When we include the death tolls from the virus, vaccines, suicides, drug overdoses, missed medical treatments, and forced poverty, Covid-19 may be the most dangerous man-made development we’ve seen since the atomic bomb.

The CCP must be either exposed or exonerated, whichever direction a full investigation leads. Whether or not that happens is in the hands of Pelosi, and House Republicans are calling on her to act. According to The Epoch Times:

More than 200 House Republicans are putting pressure on their Democrat counterparts to get down to the COVID-19 origins and hold the Chinese regime accountable for the pandemic coverup. “We request that you instruct the appropriate Democrat committee chairs to immediately join Republican calls to hold the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) accountable for its role in causing the global COVID-19 pandemic,” stated a May 28 letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). The effort was led by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif), Minority Whip Reps. Steve Scalise (R-La.), and Rep. Elise Stefanik, the chair of the House Republican Conference and joined by 209 House Republicans. The lawmakers said Pelosi had “falsely claimed” that “questions about the CCP’s liability” were a “diversion”—likely referring to Pelosi’s remarks from last May describing then-President Donald Trump’s blame on China as an “interesting diversion.” “There is mounting evidence the pandemic started in a Chinese lab, and the CCP covered it up. If that is the case, the CCP is responsible for the deaths of almost 600,000 Americans and millions more worldwide,” they stated in the letter. “[E]very American family that lost someone deserves answers about the origin of this terrible virus,” they continued, adding that “House Democrats’ ongoing refusal to allocate investigative resources to get those answers is an affront to them.” “China can’t get away with this. Americans deserve answers,” Scalise wrote in a May 28 tweet.

When history looks back on this, they’ll either herald the U.S. government for getting to the bottom of this or they’ll laugh at us for letting the CCP get away with it despite such obvious culpability, one way or another. Which will it be, Madame Speaker?

