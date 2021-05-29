https://trendingpolitics.com/buckle-up-democrats-and-their-operatives-mount-major-push-to-kill-the-filibuster/

Democrats are using the sinking of Nancy Pelosi’s top agenda item of a “9/11 style” commission to investigate the so-called “insurrection” at the U.S. Capitol as an excuse to eliminate the filibuster.

On Friday, Senate Republicans led by Mitch McConnell successfully torpedoed Pelosi’s prized bill that would have had ordinary Americans who supported the “wrong” candidate in 2020 hauled in front of a stacked tribunal in what would have been a media circus timed to influence next year’s midterm elections.

Pelosi’s sham commission has been promoted relentlessly by the media and has drawn the support of remnants of the Bush-McCain-Romney GOP establishment that like Democrats, is determined to prevent former President Donald J. Trump from running again in 2024.

Six RINO’s led by embittered failed presidential candidate Mitt Romney joined with Democrats.

When 35 Senate Republicans successfully filibustered Pelosi’s politically motivated commission, the Democrats howled in outrage, and by the end of the day on Friday, the memo went out with Dems and their operatives all essentially tweeting out the exact same messaging.

It’s all about “democracy,” a term that the left has appropriated as a cloaking device for the left’s extremist anti-American agenda and now should be interpreted to mean anything but the classical definition.

Let’s be clear about what just happened: the GOP Senate minority used a filibuster to obstruct an independent investigation into a deadly armed attack on the Capitol. If we want to protect our democracy, we must #EndTheFilibuster. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 28, 2021

It’s the filibuster or democracy https://t.co/UT8796nKnF — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 28, 2021

Ending the filibuster is not about Left versus Right, Democrat versus Republican. It’s about democracy versus authoritarianism. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) May 28, 2021

No more fucking around. It’s time for President Biden and Senator Schumer to start doing some LBJ arm twisting, get rid of the Jim Crow filibuster, and save Democracy. We’re watching it slip away before our eyes. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) May 28, 2021

Our democracy must be preserved. If we have to abolish the filibuster, so be it. Retweet if you agree. — Voter Protection Project (@defendvoting) May 29, 2021

Democracy dying so the filibuster can live would seem a terrible way for this experiment to end. — David Plouffe (@davidplouffe) May 28, 2021

Note to Senators: if you really value democracy, get rid of the filibuster. https://t.co/wrRMHCXagL — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) May 28, 2021

It’s our democracy or the filibuster. — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) May 28, 2021

The use of the “save our democracy” slogan is a perfect example of how the left’s messaging machine works.

Furthermore, while Congress is on its extended Memorial Day paid vacation, it will be hammered relentlessly to soften Americans up for what will be an orchestrated campaign to bring about an end to democracy by providing cover for Chuck Schumer to detonate the nuclear option and end the filibuster.

The scuttling of Pelosi’s dream of an American version of the infamous Moscow show trials only serves as an excuse to eliminate the filibuster which Democrats and their minions have been clamoring for along with ending the Electoral College, packing the Supreme Court, and awarding statehood to Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York let it slip when he added some truth to the “It’s the filibuster or our democracy” talking point.

Just a few reasons to abolish the filibuster: ➡️Democracy reform

➡️DC statehood

➡️Gun safety

➡️The Equality Act

➡️Protect Dreamers

➡️Paycheck fairness

➡️The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act

➡️The PRO Act It’s the filibuster or our democracy. — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) May 26, 2021

The real reason for stripping the minority of their remaining vestige of power is to cram through the rigged election bill that would formally institutionalize cheating along with DC statehood and two more Democrat Senators, gun confiscation, the gutting of the First Amendment through the Orwellian Equality Act, amnesty for illegals, reparations, defunding the police and protecting labor unions.

Rep. Bowman may be a fire-breathing radical leftist but he deserves some credit for being honest about the true intentions of his party.

The legislative procedure is the only thing that remains standing between permanent one-party rule and longstanding democratic principles and it has to be destroyed for the radical transformation that began under Barack Obama to be concluded.

Look for pressure on Democrat holdouts Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema to be dialed up and don’t think for a moment that Mitt Romney and other RINO senators won’t also back efforts to eliminate the filibuster purely out of spite just like John McCain did when he saved Obamacare.

Joe Biden will also likely soon join the calls to ring the iron curtain down on the great democratic experiment because the Democrats have no intention of relinquishing power – EVER.

