Welcome back to Education Insanity, a weekly column updating you on the most insane events taking place in our nation’s schools. Here, we’ll delve into the growing presence of critical race theory, the ideology that claims that America is irredeemably rooted in racism, and “woke” culture.

Let’s get started.

10. University of Central Florida Creates ‘Social Justice’ Graduate Certificate – The Daily Wire

The University of Central Florida created a graduate certificate program and a communications track focused on social justice. The programs are aimed at developing leaders “who can influence policy to create social justice.”

9. University Of Illinois Drops Late Chief Justice John Marshall From Its Law School – The College Fix

The University of Illinois’ John Marshall Law School is being renamed to the University of Illinois Chicago Law School in July. The school’s namesake, Chief Justice John Marshall, was the fourth chief justice of the Supreme Court and owned and sold slaves during his lifetime. The university claims that the name change will “ensure that our university continues to be a place where diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunity are supported and advanced.”

8. Black Mother Rips All-White School Board Over Relentless Focus On Race – The Daily Wire

As the battle over “diversity” curricula ensues, a black mother of two from Beachwood, Ohio, ripped her local school board over their obsession with race. The mother explained how she feels the district is attempting to control black families and pushes the sexual grooming of children.

7. Internal Emails Show AZ Principal Calls Anti-CRT Parents ‘Whackos’ – Young America’s Foundation

The principal of Arizona’s Desert Valley Elementary school called parents who spoke out against critical race theory “whackos” and allegedly looked for ways to “quiet those pushy voices.” During a December 10 school board meeting, the principal appeared irritated with the nearly one dozen parents who voiced their opposition to the district’s proposed curriculum that promotes elements of critical race theory.

6. University Of Arkansas Spends $10,000 In Students Fees On Zoom Drag Show – Campus Reform

The University of Arkansas shelled out $11,050 for a 60-minute Zoom “virtual drag show” for students. The event featured six local drag artists and was attended by just 38 students. A copy of the school’s contract shows that the school paid $10,000 to one drag performer alone.

5. ‘All White People Are Racist … I Hate Whiteness’: University Official, Who Is White, Goes On ‘Anti-Racist’ Tirade – The Daily Wire

An assistant dean of graduate student affairs at Brandeis University who is white went on an anti-racist tirade on Instagram claiming that “all white people are racist.” “Yes, all White people are racist in that all White people have been conditioned in a society where one’s racial identity determines life experiences/outcomes and Whiteness is the norm and the default,” the self-described racial justice scholar wrote. “That includes me! I don’t hate white people — I hate whiteness.”

4. Maine School Board Bars Anti-CRT Parent From Attending Daughter’s Graduation – The Daily Wire

A Maine school board barred a father from an affluent town in Maine from attending his daughter’s graduation ceremony after he publicly criticized the local school board. The father was handed a “prohibitive conduct warning” informing him that he is no longer allowed on local school district property. Following The Daily Wire’s report, the superintendent opted to allow the father to attend the graduation ceremony.

3. Biden Admin Funds Antiracist Therapy For ‘White Educators’ – City Journal

The Biden administration’s Department of Education encouraged school districts to use coronavirus relief funds on “social-emotional learning,” which advocates that school districts should host “free, antiracist therapy for White educators” among other equity proposals.

2. WATCH: Oregon School Board May Require Classrooms To Fly BLM, Pride Flags – The Daily Wire

The school board for Oregon’s Gresham-Barlow school district updated a policy to mandate that each classroom in the school district display a Black Lives Matter and “progressive pride” flag or poster. “The district shall obtain and display a U.S. flag, a progressive pride flag or poster and a Black Lives Matter flag or poster of an appropriate size for each classroom,” the policy reads.

1. Children Assigned To Write Love Poems To Coronavirus Vaccine As Teachers Union Pushes For Continued Restrictions – The Daily Wire

School children in Massachusetts were instructed to write poems fawning over the coronavirus vaccine, which they are not eligible to receive. The “Global Vaccine Poem” project asks children and adults to “Read the model poem ‘Dear Vaccine’ written by Naomi Shihab Nye, then choose a prompt to respond to. Add a few lines of your words. Don’t worry about rhyming, don’t worry about grammar or spelling. Simply share your thoughts.”

Got tips? Email me here: cclark@dailywire.com

