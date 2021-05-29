https://redstate.com/alexparker/2021/05/29/elementary-teacher-chooses-faith-over-submission-to-the-schools-transgender-policy-placed-on-leave-n388416
About The Author
Related Posts
Republicans Go to Bat for Space Force Commander Who Was Fired for Speaking out Against Wokeism
May 25, 2021
GOP Rep. Nancy Mace Has Pelosi One Move From a Checkmate on Following the Science on Masks
May 14, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy