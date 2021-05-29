https://www.dailywire.com/news/european-scientists-scientists-in-wuhan-lab-created-sars-cov-2-has-no-credible-natural-ancestor

Two European scientists claim in a soon-to-be released study that the coronavirus that has wreaked havoc on the world over the past 18 months was created in the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) and that it has “no credible natural ancestor.”

The claim from British Professor Angus Dalgleish and Norwegian scientist Dr. Birger Sørensen comes as David Asher, who led the Trump administration’s investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, told Fox News this week that biostatisticians for the U.S. government calculated that the odds of SARS-CoV-2 evolving in nature were “one and 13 billion.”

The report comes after Facebook announced this week that it was lifting a ban on claims that “COVID-19 is man-made or manufactured” in response to “ongoing investigations into the origin of COVID-19 and in consultation with public health experts.” That same day, the Biden administration said that they had not ruled out the possibility that the pandemic could have been deliberately unleashed.

The Daily Mail reported:

Dalgleish is a professor of oncology at St George’s University, London, and is best known for his breakthrough creating the first working ‘HIV vaccine’, to treat diagnosed patients and allow them to go off medication for months. Sørensen, a virologist, is chair of pharmaceutical company, Immunor, which developed a coronavirus vaccine candidate called Biovacc-19. … Now, Dalgleish and Sørensen have authored a new study, which concludes that ‘SARS-Coronavirus-2 has no credible natural ancestor’ and that it is ‘beyond reasonable doubt’ that the virus was created through ‘laboratory manipulation’. … Dalgleish and Sørensen claim that scientists working on Gain of Function projects took a natural coronavirus ‘backbone’ found in Chinese cave bats and spliced onto it a new ‘spike’, turning it into the deadly and highly transmissible SARS-Cov-2. One tell-tale sign of alleged manipulation the two men highlighted was a row of four amino acids they found on the SARS-Cov-2 spike.

Sørensen told the Daily Mail that the four amino acids all have a positive charge, which is “extremely unlikely” to occur in nature.

“The laws of physics mean that you cannot have four positively charged amino acids in a row,” Dalgleish told the Daily Mail. “The only way you can get this is if you artificially manufacture it.”

The scientist’s remarks about the four amino acids match remarks made by Fang Chi-tai, professor at National Taiwan University, who gave a lecture about the row of four amino acids.

New York Magazine reported [emphasis added]:

And late in the month, a professor at National Taiwan University, Fang Chi-tai, gave a lecture on the coronavirus in which he described the anomalous R-R-A-R furin cleavage site. The virus was “unlikely to have four amino acids added all at once,” Fang said — natural mutations were smaller and more haphazard, he argued. “From an academic point of view, it is indeed possible that the amino acids were added to COVID-19 in the lab by humans.” When the Taiwan News published an article about Fang’s talk, Fang disavowed his own comments, and the video copy of the talk disappeared from the website of the Taiwan Public Health Association. “It has been taken down for a certain reason,” the association explained. “Thank you for your understanding.”

