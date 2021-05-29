https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/florida-punk-rock-concert-charges-18-vaccinated-fans-1000-unvaccinated-fans/

Nothing says punk rock more than falling in line with government demands.

A Florida concert is charging $18 for vaccinated people and $1,000 for unvaccinated people in an attempt to create a caste system where “others” are treated less than in the “land of the free.”

Tampa Bay promotor Paul Williams said he wanted to coerce the “kids” to get their shots so they can “safely” go to a concert.

Of course there was no mention of Covid-19 convalescent individuals who have the same T cell immunity response.

“I also wanted it to be a vaccine drive to get the fence-sitters off the fence,” Williams told ABC News. “I wanted to get the kids that want to go to shows to go out and get their shots.”

ABC News reported:

A concert promoter in Florida came up with a creative way to encourage his community to get vaccinated by offering $18 discounted tickets to an upcoming show for those who have been vaccinated — and charging $999.99 per ticket for those who have not. The concert is set to take place on June 26 at the VFW Post 39 venue in St. Petersburg. It will feature performances from three punk rock banks: Teenage Bottlerocket, MakeWar and Rutterkin. Some 250 discounted tickets for vaccinated patrons for are sale, compared to just four thousand-dollar tickets. So far, Williams said no one has bought any of the $1,000 tickets. The response to his initiative from the local music scene has been “overwhelmingly positive,” Williams said. He has been receiving negative comments, however, from a slew of anti-vaxxers who he said obtained his phone number and have been inundating him with spam messages. “To care about people being safe is very bad apparently,” Williams said.

“We’re all vaccinated. We encourage everyone to get vaccinated so we can see you in the pit,” Ray Carlisle, singer and guitar player with the band Teenage Bottlerocket, told WFTS.

