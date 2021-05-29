https://www.dailywire.com/news/florida-punk-show-charging-1000-for-unvaccinated-attendees-18-for-vaccinated-to-encourage-young-people-to-get-vaccine

A punk rock show in St. Petersburg, Florida will cost $1,000 for unvaccinated fans, while those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 will only have to pay $18.

The New York Post reported that the show, featuring Teenage Bottlerocket, MakeWar, and Rutterkin, is trying to encourage young people to get vaccinated by advertising the sky-high prices for unvaccinated attendees. Paul Williams of Leadfoot Promotions, the concert promoter, posted that those wishing to pay the lower price “you will need to bring a government issued photo ID and your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card.” Vaccinated attendees will need to have “had your second shot of Pfizer or Moderna, or your single shot of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on or before 6/12/2021,” he added, also providing a link to a website that can replace a vaccination card.

Williams told ABC News that he “”I also wanted it to be a vaccine drive to get the fence-sitters off the fence.”

“I wanted to get the kids that want to go to shows to go out and get their shots,” he added.

ABC reported that about “250 discounted tickets for vaccinated patrons for are sale, compared to just four thousand-dollar tickets,” but that Williams said none of the $1,000 tickets have been sold.

Ray Carlisle, singer and guitar player for Teenage Bottlerocket, told WFTS that all members of the band were fully vaccinated.

“We encourage everyone to get vaccinated so we can see you in the pit,” he told the outlet.

As The Daily Wire previously reported, numerous states and cities are offering incentives for people to get the vaccine:

Cities and states across the country are offering various incentives for Americans who get the COVID-19 vaccination. Some restaurants and fast food chains are offering incentives, like discounts or freebies, for those who get vaccinated, while states are hosting vaccine lotteries. Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club, a strip club with locations around the world, launched a partnership with the Southern Nevada Health District to encourage Las Vegas residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

Earlier this month, Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH) announced a vaccine lottery to incentive vaccinations. On Thursday, the first $1 million winner was announced, along with a teenager who won a full scholarship to college, The Daily Wire’s Charlotte Pence Bond reported.

“We’re excited that this has inspired so many Ohioans to get vaccinated, and we’re thrilled to announce the winners of the first round of drawings,” DeWine said.

As Bond reported, “More states across the country have followed the example of Ohio, with Oregon, Colorado, Maryland, and New York state announcing that they will provide residents with the ability to receive prizes if they get vaccinated against COVID-19.”

Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) announced a similar contest earlier this month as well.

“All you have to do is get vaccinated for Covid-19 here in Maryland, be a Maryland resident, and be 18 or older,” Hogan said at the time. “Anyone 18 years or older who has already been vaccinated for Covid-19 in Maryland is also eligible for these prizes and will automatically be entered to win.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) also announced that 10 vaccination locations across the state would offer scratch-off tickets.

“The chances of winning something in this program is one in nine,” Cuomo said.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

