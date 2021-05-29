https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/former-dnc-chair-donna-brazile-quietly-leaves-fox-news/

Former interim head of the Democratic National Convention Donna Brazile is leaving Fox News.

She will be joining ABC News as a contributor.

The Wrap reported:

Donna Brazile, former interim head of the Democratic National Convention, has exited Fox News for a contributor role at ABC News, an individual with knowledge of the deal told TheWrap. TRENDING: President Trump: “What Happens when People Find Out All These States Are Gonna Flip, Does That Mean You Go 3.5 Years With Someone Destroying Our Country?” Brazile served as interim DNC chairwoman in 2012 and from 2016 to 2017. She’s had a wide-ranging career in television throughout her time as a political operative.

She told the New York Times that she had “accomplished” what she wanted at Fox News.

.@donnabrazile has left Fox News. She tells me “Fox never censored my views in any way,” but “I’ve accomplished what I wanted at Fox News.” The network had hoped to keep her. Another Fox liberal, Juan Williams, is out at “The Five” but staying at network https://t.co/0y04MmRDGC — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) May 28, 2021

Back in 2017, Donna Brazile was forced to resign from CNN after Wikileaks exposed that she gave debate questions to Hillary Clinton.

This follows on the news that Juan Williams is leaving The Five at Fox News.

Is Fox News returning to its conservative roots?

