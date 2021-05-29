https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2021/05/29/fulton-county-ballot-update-county-officials-hire-criminal-defense-attorneys-ie-lawfare-as-president-trump-releases-statement/

Fulton County, Georgia, election officials are attempting to avoid an audit of 147,000 absentee ballots. President Trump asks the following: “Why are the Radical Left Democrats in Georgia fighting so hard that there not be a Forensic Audit of 150,000 absentee ballots in Fulton County? There can be only one reason, and that is because they know the vote was corrupt and the audit will show it. Republicans must fight hard and win!”

With witness affidavits saying there was something very wrong about the absentee ballots in Fulton County, a Georgia judge granted plaintiff Garland Favorito with authorization for an audit of the physical ballots and high-resolution scanned images. However, the County officials, the Election Board as a whole and the individual members, are all pointing fingers at each-other saying the lawsuit has identified the wrong defendant.

Plaintiff Garland Favorito appeared this morning for an interview on the current status with Monica Perez. Mr. Favorito explains the current status of the ballot audit as the previously authorized review has been suspended for 30 days pending the outcome of obtuse legal arguments about who is the right defendant.

