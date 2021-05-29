https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/05/29/glenn-kessler-gives-rep-marjorie-taylor-greene-four-pinocchios-for-saying-the-nazi-party-was-a-national-socialist-party/

Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler went for the low-hanging fruit as usual — the same guy who now remarks on how “suddenly” the Wuhan lab-leak hypothesis has become viable, and who didn’t, as far as we know, fact-check President Biden’s claim that in 15 years every hospital bed in the nation will be occupied by an Alzheimer’s patient — decided to fact-check Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a back-bencher in the Republican Party who gets more media attention than any other for her outrageous statements.

Greene said at a rally this week, “You know, Nazis were the National Socialist Party. Just like the Democrats are now a national socialist party.” They’re not quite the same, but Kessler wants his readers to know that Adolf Hitler “adamantly rejected socialist ideas, dismantled or banned left-leaning parties and disapproved of trade unions.”

That statement earned Greene four Pinocchios, which seems a lot with an outfit concerned with context.

We noticed Kessler went into details on the Nazi platform but didn’t fact-check Greene’s claim that the Democrats are now a national socialist party. What about that 2018 poll that showed Democrats had a more favorable view of socialism than capitalism? Or that Biden’s Unity Task Force liberally copied-and-pasted from democratic socialist Bernie Sanders’ platform?

