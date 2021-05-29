http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/QZ3SmJqnu3U/

During Friday’s Republican Weekly Address, Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA) said Americans are “paying more for everyday goods because Joe Biden and the liberals spend money like there’s no consequences to spending money.” And that Biden’s solution is to raise taxes, which will just make things worse.

Reschenthaler said, “Americans looking to celebrate Memorial Day this weekend, you’re going to see steep price increases for everything you’re doing this weekend thanks to President Biden’s America last policies.”

He later added, “So, how did we get here? This didn’t happen by accident. Let’s just look at the gas prices. You had the Colonial Pipeline hack. What invited this attack? It was simple, it is Joe Biden’s weakness. It’s his vacillation. No other world leader takes Joe Biden seriously. And the Russians knew they could hack that Colonial Pipeline with impunity because of Joe Biden’s weakness. And Joe Biden, instead of trying to make us less vulnerable to these attacks, he actually has made us more vulnerable. Case in point, literally day number one of his administration, he shut down the Keystone XL Pipeline, again, making us more vulnerable to these attacks.”

Reschenthaler continued, “Inflation, like economists say, inflation is a hidden tax. It’s true. And what’s causing the inflation? Well, here’s one big reason, the COVID relief package, the so-called COVID relief package where 9% of an entire COVID relief package actually went to fighting COVID. What about the proposed infrastructure plan, where everything under the sun, according to the Democrats and liberals, is infrastructure? We are paying more for everyday goods because Joe Biden and the liberals spend money like there’s no consequences to spending money. And what’s his solution to all this? Well, it’s tax hikes. Tax hikes will just exacerbate the problem. They will make it worse.”

