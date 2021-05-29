https://noqreport.com/2021/05/29/idaho-governor-repeals-ban-on-mask-mandates-enacted-while-he-was-out-of-state/

Idaho Gov. Brad Little gestures during a press conference at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho on Oct. 1, 2020. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP) Idaho ’s governor on Friday repealed a mask mandate ban that was implemented while he was away on a trip.

The state’s lieutenant governor, Janice McGeachin, a Republican who is running for governor, issued an executive order the day prior barring local governments from requiring masks be worn. She did so with the authority she had as acting governor because Gov. Brad Little, a Republican, was out of state.

Little quickly reversed the action with his own executive order, repealing the ban.

In a statement, Little said that he has always opposed a statewide mask mandate but did not want to “undermine separately elected officials who, under Idaho law, are given authorities to take measures they believe will protect the health and safety of the people they serve.

McGeachin’s order, he asserted, “runs contrary to a basic conservative principle—the government closest to the people governs best.”

“The executive order unilaterally and unlawfully takes away authorities given to the state’s mayors, local school board trustees, and others. Just like the states begrudge federal government mandates, local governments in Idaho resent the […]

