A reporter got many young Americans to sign a fake petition to ban Memorial Day.
Campus Reform, a conservative news and activism website that focuses on universities got multiple people to sign a fake petition to ban Memorial Day because it is a “celebration of American imperialism.”
The first subjects, a young man and his girlfriend said, “I don’t think Memorial Day should be something we celebrate personally.” When prompted “why?” the man continued, “I feel like it’s a celebration of US imperialism and colonialism.”
After signing the man was asked what let him to think in this way and he said, “I didn’t really think in this way until I got to college and like, I took women’s and genders studies classes and that put me on this path where I’m like, yeah like, ‘F*ck the US.'” The unnamed man expanded about his “spiritual journey” during his exposure to “social justice” in college.
A lot of the people said “not really” when asked “Do you know why we celebrate Memorial Day?” One woman said she wouldn’t sign the petition because, “I work at a bank and its one of my holidays.”
Another woman said Memorial Day “represents a lot of negative aspects of America” and it “highlights something that people shouldn’t necessarily be proud of.” This was a similar sentiment echoed by all who signed the petition. In the video, no one who was offered the chance to sign the petition refused except for the woman who wanted to keep her bank holiday.