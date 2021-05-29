https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/illegals-who-will-eventually-vote-republican/

May 29, 2021

Venezuelan invader at US border slams Americans who support socialism

A Venezuelan illegal crossing the southern U.S. border with just his wife, his daughter, and a backpack said he doesn’t believe supporters of socialism should be allowed in the United States and warned they are ignorant of its catastrophic consequences.

Border patrol agents in the Del Rio sector apprehended over 90 Venezuelan illegals.

