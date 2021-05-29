https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/illegals-who-will-eventually-vote-republican/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

I asked a Venezuelan migrant on his thoughts on Americans that support socialism,”They shouldn’t be in the United States” he responds. He says they don’t know the reality of socialism and thats the reason he left his home country with just his backpack, daughter and his wife pic.twitter.com/sqcUSctYwa — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) May 26, 2021

Venezuelan invader at US border slams Americans who support socialism

A Venezuelan illegal crossing the southern U.S. border with just his wife, his daughter, and a backpack said he doesn’t believe supporters of socialism should be allowed in the United States and warned they are ignorant of its catastrophic consequences.

Border patrol agents in the Del Rio sector apprehended over 90 Venezuelan illegals.