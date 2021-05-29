https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/05/29/josh-rogin-thread-pulls-back-curtain-on-how-and-why-reporters-dumped-on-lab-leak-theories-all-while-pretending-to-be-objective/

For most of last year and part of this year, many media outlets, reporters and commentators mocked, ridiculed and deemed any claim that Covid-19 could have come from a Chinese lab as a “debunked conspiracy theory.” Some of those same alleged journalists are now spinning like tops to pretend they approached those kinds of claims in an objective fashion.

Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin has a thread that diagnoses what was really going on with much of the MSM:

Most of “journalism” is full of activists who push arguments rather than report facts.

Trump was right about the mainstream media the whole time.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...