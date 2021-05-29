https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/05/29/journo-says-senate-republicans-blocking-1-6-commission-shows-us-risks-falling-under-authoritarian-minority-rule/

Yesterday in the U.S. Senate the Republicans stopped a Democrat effort to form a 1/6 commission. Several Republicans voted in favor of the formation of a commission, and two Democrats were no-shows for the vote.

The DC bureau chief for The Intercept says America is at a certain precipice:

“Authoritarian minority rule” has a special kind of ring to it.

Strange, we don’t see those kinds of concerns from the media and Democrats when the Dems use the filibuster to block Republican bills:

It’s almost as if many “journalists” are just media extensions of the DNC.

And he’s had plenty of help from other “journalist” types.

