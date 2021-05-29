https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/05/29/journo-says-senate-republicans-blocking-1-6-commission-shows-us-risks-falling-under-authoritarian-minority-rule/

Yesterday in the U.S. Senate the Republicans stopped a Democrat effort to form a 1/6 commission. Several Republicans voted in favor of the formation of a commission, and two Democrats were no-shows for the vote.

The DC bureau chief for The Intercept says America is at a certain precipice:

A system that allows a 54-35 vote margin to be called a “stinging defeat” for the side that got the 54 is just not sustainable. This is over one way or another-it either slides into authoritarian minority rule or the filibuster goes away and allows an actual democracy to function pic.twitter.com/PNi2uF2z2q — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) May 28, 2021

“Authoritarian minority rule” has a special kind of ring to it.

Not even Twitter understands this psychobabble. pic.twitter.com/nIqv7Tyan4 — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) May 29, 2021

Strange, we don’t see those kinds of concerns from the media and Democrats when the Dems use the filibuster to block Republican bills:

Siri, show me takes you never heard when Democrats filibustered Tim Scott’s police reform bill or the third coronavirus relief bill. https://t.co/PD600t5z5V — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) May 29, 2021

It’s almost as if many “journalists” are just media extensions of the DNC.

NARRATOR: The person who wrote this is mad that he can’t get authoritarian majority rule. https://t.co/Q2BvvAONDH — RBe (@RBPundit) May 29, 2021

These people want to destroy the Constitution. They want direct majoritarianism rule (the real authoritarian threat.) It’s no more complicated than that. https://t.co/4fDowPUKNP — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) May 29, 2021

“Journalists” advocating for abolishing then filibuster instead of, ya know, doing their job. https://t.co/AdW9UJ16wR — SSgt Snuffy (@SsgtSnuffy) May 29, 2021

And he’s had plenty of help from other “journalist” types.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

