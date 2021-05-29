https://www.dailywire.com/news/kamala-harris-faces-backlash-for-obtuse-grotesque-memorial-day-tweet

Vice President Kamala Harris faced backlash Saturday for neglecting to mention fallen military personnel or veterans in a tweet that commemorated Memorial Day with an image of herself.

“Enjoy the long weekend,” Harris wrote along with her own picture.

Enjoy the long weekend. pic.twitter.com/ilGOrod4AW — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 29, 2021

“Remember when Biden & Harris promised all that ‘dignity’ if they won?” Fox News host Laura Ingraham asked.

Remember when Biden & Harris promised all that “dignity” if they won? https://t.co/58m1EiQEcj https://t.co/rCciSqbjmZ — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) May 29, 2021

“…and pay tribute to the courageous men and women of our nation’s military who sacrificed their lives in defense of our freedoms and liberties,” tweeted Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY).

…and pay tribute to the courageous men and women of our nation’s military who sacrificed their lives in defense of our freedoms and liberties. #MemorialDay2021 https://t.co/9QUwwuhqHe — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) May 29, 2021

“This is unreal,” wrote Newsmax contributor and retired U.S. Marine Corps gunnery sergeant Jessie Jane Duff. “No regard or gratitude for the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our great nation. Could you possibly be more obtuse, @VP?”

This is unreal. No regard or gratitude for the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our great nation. Could you possibly be more obtuse, @VP?#MemorialDay #MemorialDayWeekend #Freedom https://t.co/QtgwGZpwLG — Jessie Jane Duff (@JessieJaneDuff) May 29, 2021

“Comforting words to the families of those that lost loved ones in service to our country. With a picture of herself for good measure,” wrote Arthur Schwartz. “Imagine the meltdown that @jaketapper would be having if Donald Trump tweeted this.”

Imagine the meltdown that @jaketapper would be having if Donald Trump tweeted this. https://t.co/ibud831bOn — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) May 29, 2021

“[J]ust remember, it’s not ‘the Republicans’ who make the argument that Republicans are the only pro-military pro-patriotism culture party,” wrote Fox News contributor and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Joey Jones.

just remember, it’s not “the Republicans” who make the argument that Republicans are the only pro-military pro-patriotism culture party. https://t.co/FzIm7aTDpN — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) May 29, 2021

“Oh, lord…. try ‘Reflect on our freedoms and the [heroes] who died to protect it, this Memorial Day Weekend.’ Could you be more obtuse or callous?” wrote Center for American Liberty attorney Harmeet K. Dhillon.

Oh, lord…. try “Reflect on our freedoms and the heros who died to protect it, this Memorial Day Weekend.” Could you be more obtuse or callous? https://t.co/kjTzLKO30H — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) May 29, 2021

“This is her #MemorialDay2021 tweet,” wrote Newsmax journalist John Cardillo. “We’ve been at war for 20 years and she didn’t mention a word about all of those heroes we lost. She tweeted about a long weekend with a photo of herself. This is reprehensible.”

This is her #MemorialDay2021 tweet. We’ve been at war for 20 years and she didn’t mention a word about all of those heroes we lost. She tweeted about a long weekend with a photo of herself. This is reprehensible. https://t.co/tjbtnch10u — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) May 29, 2021

“This is a wildly tone-dead and stupid tweet,” tweeted Daily Caller journalist David Hookstead. “I’m sure the families of our fallen heroes won’t spend a ton of time smiling during ‘the long weekend.’”

This is a wildly tone-dead and stupid tweet. I’m sure the families of our fallen heroes won’t spend a ton of time smiling during “the long weekend.” https://t.co/cKmHZUOail — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 29, 2021

“Thank you for this photograph and for your service this Memorial Day,” journalist Stephen L. Miller sarcastically tweeted.

Thank you for this photograph and for your service this Memorial Day. https://t.co/DwNKvPFj5W — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 29, 2021

“Memorial Day is a ‘Long Weekend’ and an excuse for Kamala to post a photo of herself — grotesque,” wrote Turning Point USA chief creative officer Benny Johnson.

Memorial Day is a “Long Weekend” and an excuse for Kamala to post a photo of herself — grotesque https://t.co/cDfzVdGBzn — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 29, 2021

Harris has faced accusations of not showing requisite respect to the military before. As The Daily Wire reported:

Vice President Kamala Harris has broken a tradition maintained by at least the last two of her predecessors and skipped saluting military guards before boarding Air Force Two. Harris was captured on video Monday walking past servicemen without saluting before boarding the jet. Former Vice Presidents Mike Pence and Joe Biden each maintained the practice of saluting servicemen before boarding and after exiting the plane during their tenures, according to Fox News. “DISGRACEFUL: @VP Kamala Harris refuses to salute the honor guard at the steps of the aircraft. It is a clear demonstration of her dislike for those in uniform, both law-enforcement and military,” former NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik wrote in a caption of the video posted to Twitter.

WATCH:

DISGRACEFUL: @VP Kamala Harris refuses to salute the honor guard at the steps of the aircraft. It is a clear demonstration of her dislike for those in uniform, both law-enforcement and military. pic.twitter.com/7QFHzamnt7 — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) March 23, 2021

