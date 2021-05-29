https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/kamala-purposely-ignores-memorial-day/

Enjoy the long weekend. pic.twitter.com/ilGOrod4AW — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 29, 2021

Vice President Kamala Harris faced backlash Saturday for neglecting to mention fallen military personnel or veterans in a tweet that commemorated Memorial Day with an image of herself.

“Enjoy the long weekend,” Harris wrote along with her own picture.

