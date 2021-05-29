https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/kamala-purposely-ignores-memorial-day/
Enjoy the long weekend. pic.twitter.com/ilGOrod4AW
— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 29, 2021
Vice President Kamala Harris faced backlash Saturday for neglecting to mention fallen military personnel or veterans in a tweet that commemorated Memorial Day with an image of herself.
“Enjoy the long weekend,” Harris wrote along with her own picture.
NAVY Seal reacts…
Rob O’Neill [@mchooyah] reacts to Kamala’s tweet: “They would much rather praise social justice warriors than actual warriors.” @HeatherChilders https://t.co/VlT7z8v2lm pic.twitter.com/HIYD5QiQsD
— Newsmax (@newsmax) May 30, 2021