https://www.oann.com/lee-greenwood-helps-raise-money-for-veterans/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=lee-greenwood-helps-raise-money-for-veterans
OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 10:22 AM PT – Saturday, May 29, 2021
Known for his patriotism and helping veterans, Lee Greenwood is continuing his philanthropic endeavors with his new signature bourbon, where a portion of the proceeds will be donated to veterans organizations. One America’s Stephanie Myers caught up with the music icon about his new ventures.