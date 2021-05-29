https://noqreport.com/2021/05/29/maher-its-not-progressive-to-side-with-hamas-im-frustrated-there-was-no-one-on-liberal-media-to-defend-israel/

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that he was frustrated during the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas “because there was no one on liberal media to defend Israel,” and that he’s amazed that “progressives think that they’re being progressive” by siding with Hamas and “would run screaming to Tel Aviv if they had to live in Gaza for one day.”

Maher said, “One of the frustrations I had while I was off is that I was watching this war go on in Israel…and it was frustrating to me because there was no one on liberal media to defend Israel, really. We’ve become this country now where we’re kind of one-sided on this issue.”

He later added, “[A]s far as Gaza goes, it’s amazing to me that the progressives think that they’re being progressive by taking that side of it, the Bella Hadids of the world, these influencers. I just want to say, in February of this year, a Hamas court ruled that an unmarried woman cannot travel in Gaza without the permission of a male guardian, that’s where the progressives are? Bella Hadid and her friends would run screaming to Tel Aviv if they had […]

