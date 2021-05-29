https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/marcell-ozuna-atlanta-braves-arrested-accused-choking-striking-wife?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Atlanta Braves baseball player Marcell Ozuna, who recently injured two of his fingers, was arrested on Saturday after allegedly choking and striking his wife.

Someone contacted 911 and requested police at a home because of an assault, Sgt. Salvador Ortega noted on Saturday, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution. Authorities could hear screaming in the residence when they got there, and the front door was open, according to Ortega.

“Officers entered the residence through the open door and witnessed the suspect grabbing the victim by the neck and throwing her against a wall,” Ortega noted via email, according to the outlet. “Officers were able to immediately take the suspect into custody without further incident. In addition to the strangulation attempts, the suspect also struck the victim with his arm which has a cast from a previous injury.”

Authorities charged the 30-year-old baseball player with aggravated assault by strangulation and family violence, the outlet reported, citing jail records.

The Atlanta Braves issued the following statement on Saturday: “We learned of Marcell Ozuna’s arrest earlier this evening and immediately informed the Commissioner’s Office. The Braves fully support Major League Baseball’s policy on domestic violence which stresses to the fullest that our society cannot and will not tolerate domestic violence in any form. Until the investigation is completed, we will have no further comment and all inquiries into the matter should be referred to the Office of the Commissioner.”

