Actor Matthew McConaughey defended universal masking, describing it as a “short-term inconvenience for long-term freedom.”

Speaking on “The Carlos Watson Show,” McConaughey said that “no data” exists showing the negative effects of masking.

“I’m not believing you’re really scared of this little cotton thing. I’m not believing you really feel that takes away your identity and your freedom,” he said on the show, as reported by The Hill. “This is a short-term inconvenience for long-term freedom.”

“There’s no data that says it’s not a good [thing]. No data that says it’s harmful,” he added. “Let’s all take one for the team here.”

Regarding his rumored run for Texas governor, the Academy Award winner said he does not want to place a bunch of Band-Aids on a problem.

“I’m not interested in going and putting a bunch of Band-Aids on that are gonna be ripped off as soon as I’m out,” he said. “I’m interested in building something that can last, and I’m measuring what category that is. I don’t know if that’s politics.”

"I'm not interested in going and putting a bunch of Band-Aids on that are gonna be ripped off as soon as I'm out," he said. "I'm interested in building something that can last, and I'm measuring what category that is. I don't know if that's politics."

"I trust my core beliefs enough and my values enough to feel comfortable listening to and opposing. We try to teach our kids delayed gratification, but we don't like to think about further than tomorrow — we need immediate results," he added. "How many things do actually leaders and politicians get done in their four [years] that now become realized later on after they're in office? They never get the credit for those. You only get credit, wins, W's and L's, what you did in the bank of those years." The "Dallas Buyers Club" star recently took a beating on social media when he posted a photo of himself wearing a mask in the middle of nowhere. on a bridge, build more pic.twitter.com/l6KhWkWjMR — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) May 14, 2021 McConaughey posted the photo one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that fully vaccinated people do not generally have to wear a mask. Though the "Interstellar" actor has not indicated if he got the vaccine, he did participate in a vaccination special encouraging people to get it. In an Instagram video post for July 4th last year, the actor wished America a "Happy Birthday" while encouraging people to continue wearing masks. "Happy 244th birthday, America," said McConaughey. "We is going through some growing pains on this one, aren't we? But growing pains are a good thing, because how the hell else are we going to grow up? I think we gotta look each other in the eye. I think we gotta look ourselves in the eye." "We gotta look in the mirror and ask ourselves, 'How can I be better? How can I expect more of myself and others? How can I be more responsible? How can I have more compassion? How can I have more courage? How can I be more fair? How do I make sure I wear the damn mask?" he continued. Related: Matthew McConaughey Wears A Mask In The Middle Of Nowhere

