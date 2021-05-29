https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/memorial-day-ceremonies-honor-fallen-pandemic-restrictions-are-eased?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Memorial Day observations around the country are proceeding with fewer pandemic-imposed restrictions than last year, allowing families and friends of the fallen to pay their respects in person.

The day arrives at a key national juncture, observers said.

“In the midst of a divisive time in our country where our nation is searching for its soul, Memorial Day gives us an opportunity to be reminded of what is great about our republic,” said Chad Longell, a war veteran who cofounded the Global War on Terror Memorial Foundation. “Being reminded of the sacrifice that has been made in securing the liberty and freedom we enjoy testifies to us how great our republic is and will continue to be.”

First observed in 1868 as “Decoration Day,” the day was set aside as “a time to honor our nation’s heroes in solemn remembrance,” said officials at Arlington National Cemetery.

Commemorations take place throughout America, in private gatherings or in official events.

One group plans to hold a series of salutes beginning in Philadelphia, and ending in Washington, D.C., the organizer told Just the News. The Spirit of Liberty Foundation will hold remembrance ceremonies at the Washington Monument and at the national memorials for those who fought in World War II, Vietnam, and Korea, said the group’s chairman, Richard Rovsek.

The largest event each year takes place at Arlington.

“The National Memorial Day Observance is a sacred occasion for the American people to reflect on the sacrifice of fallen service members,” officials there noted on the facility website.

In order to help stem the spread of COVID-19, the National Memorial Day Wreath Ceremony remains closed to the public.

President Joe Biden on Sunday spoke in Delaware at ceremonies to commemorate Memorial Day. “As a nation, we must always remember, always remember,” Biden said. “We must remember the price that was paid for our liberties. We must remember the debt we owe those who have paid it and the families left behind. As many of you know, this is a hard day for us. Six years ago today, Hunter lost his dad, and I lost my son.”

The president’s son, former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, served safely in the armed forces, and in 2015 died from brain cancer.

