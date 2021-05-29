https://100percentfedup.com/mike-pompeo-bombshell-wuhan-institute-of-virology-was-conducting-secret-military-researchenormous-evidence-virus-that-causes-covid-19-escaped-from-wuhan-lab/

For months, conservative websites like ours have been mocked, ridiculed, and issued “fake news” violations by Facebook “fact-checkers” like the activist “fact-checking” site Science Feedback for daring to suggest that COVID-19 was created in and somehow released from the Wuhan Virology Lab.

On September 12, 2020, we received a “fake news” violation for writing an article about a Chinese virologist who fled Beijing out of fear for her safety after claiming COVID-19 was manufactured in the Wuhan Lab.

From our article: China’s only biosafety level-4 super laboratory is only a few miles away from the Wuhan wet market, where Chinese officials claim the coronavirus emanated. Human infectious diseases are researched in the lab, including the novel coronavirus. While there is not yet clear evidence that the coronavirus originated in the lab where it was being studied, it has not been ruled out as the origin of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

In mid-February, Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) began sounding the alarm about the origination of the coronavirus in the Wuhan super lab:

On April 30, President Trump was mocked by the media and his opponents in the Democrat Party to suggest the Wuhan lab was where the coronavirus pandemic originated.

Yahoo News – US President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs against Beijing after claiming there is evidence linking the coronavirus to a lab in China’s ground-zero city of Wuhan. Asked if he had seen anything giving him a high degree of confidence that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was the origin of the outbreak, Trump replied, “Yes, I have.” He told reporters at the White House that US agencies were investigating how the virus first emerged and what China had done to stop it spreading to the rest of the world. “We’ll be able to get a very powerful definition of what happened,” he said, adding that a report would be made to him “in the not too distant future.” But even as the issue remains under probe, Trump said he already has suspicions.

A respected Chinese virologist who has fled from Communist China to Hong Kong and is now reportedly in the U.S., is claiming that she will provide evidence that the SARS-Cov-2 virus was man-made and that it was developed by scientists in the Wuhan Institute of Virology. She’s also accusing the Chinese government of a cover-up.

Daily Mail – Dr. Li-Meng Yan, who specialized in virology and immunology at the Hong Kong School of Public Health, claimed that Beijing knew about the coronavirus well before reports began to emerge.

She has since been forced to flee Hong Kong, fearing her life is in danger, and appeared today on Loose Women from a secret location, revealing that the Chinese government had “removed all her information” from government databases.

‘The genome sequence is like a human finger-print’, she said. ‘And based on this you can identify these things. I will [use this] evidence to tell people why this has come from the lab in China, why they are the ones who made it. ‘Anyone, even if you have no biology knowledge, will be able to read it, and check and identify and verify it yourself.

Just The News also reported on the Chinese virologist- Virologist Li-Meng Yan claims to have done some of the earliest work on COVID-19 when it first emerged in China last year. She has said she left China in April and that she is currently in hiding in the U.S.

Yan said at the start of the pandemic, she attempted to warn her supervisors of the threat the virus posed, yet she was ignored.

The scientist on the show declared it “critical” for the world to understand the virus’s origins, claiming: “We can not overcome it, it will be life-threatening for everyone.” However, current epidemiological data indicate that the virus likely has a survival rate above 99%.

Now, the Daily Mail is reporting that Mike Pompeo, the former CIA director and secretary of state, said that Wuhan Institute of Virology was conducting secret military research and claims there is ‘enormous evidence’ that the virus that causes COVID-19 escaped from the lab.

Donald Trump’s former top aide also warned that the dangerous experimentation is ongoing at the lab, raising the specter of another potentially deadly virus leak.

‘What I can say for sure is this: we know that they were engaged in efforts connected to the People’s Liberation Army inside of that laboratory, so military activity being performed alongside what they claimed was just good old civilian research,’ Pompeo told Fox News on Saturday.

‘They refuse to tell us what it was; they refuse to describe the nature of either of those, they refuse to allow access to the World Health Organization,’ Pompeo said. ‘That coverup alone suggests that there’s a lot more that we need to know.’

‘That virology lab is still up and running. It’s still probably conducting the same kinds of research it was conducting that may have well led to this virus escaping from that laboratory,’ he said.

‘Only the Chinese Communist Party knows the answer, the world deserves the answers, and they have to tell us, I hope there will be a bipartisan push to demand and hold accountable,’ said Pompeo.

Pompeo, a former CIA spy chief, has promoted the lab leak theory since the early days of the pandemic, a theory that until recently, much of the U.S. media and academia scoffed at as a fringe conspiracy theory.

‘I’ve known since spring of last year, 2020, when I first spoke about this that there is enormous evidence that this escaped from that laboratory in Wuhan,’ he said on Saturday.

‘We know there were people who got sick there, scientists who got sick there; we know they were doing the gain of function research — essentially taking viruses and making them more contagious, potentially more lethal, this administration has to get after this.’

Why were Facebook, Twitter, and the Democrat Party so eager to dismiss and punish anyone who even suggested the theory that COVID-19, a deadly virus that killed millions, originated in the Wuhan lab?

