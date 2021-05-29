https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/oregon-counties-join-movement-leave-state-become-part-idaho/

Several counties in the state of Oregon are looking to leave the state and become part of Idaho.

These people are tired of the radical left wing politics of Portland and are tired of being ignored by the leadership of the state. This is a stain on Governor Kate Brown and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler.

In recent weeks, this movement has grown.

The Business Insider reports:

‘Greater Idaho’ took one step closer to being a real thing as 5 more counties voted to explore leaving liberal Oregon for conservative Idaho Seven rural Oregon counties have voted in favor of an effort to become part of Idaho, and organizers of the Greater Idaho movement say more counties could soon have the option on the ballot. “We want out from underneath Oregon’s governance and go underneath Idaho’s governance, which we tend to match up better with, as far as our values go,” the group’s president, Mike McCarter, told Insider. “Now for 20 years-plus we’ve been trying to change the makeup and improve the makeup of the Oregon Legislature, but when you haven’t got the vote, there’s not much you can do about it.” The ballot measures in the counties called on county officials to consider the move. Last week, five counties voted in favor of the effort, bringing the total to seven. Leaders of the movement told Insider that it started at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic after Oregon’s GOP attempted to recall Gov. Kate Brown.

Could you even imagine this happening ten years ago? Five?

Political leaders in Oregon may try to dismiss this but that would be a huge mistake.

It would be much more productive for them to try to understand why it’s happening.

