https://noqreport.com/2021/05/29/murdock-did-biden-collude-w-putin-to-inflict-pain-at-us-gas-pumps/

Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin / IMAGE: YouTube (Deroy Murdock, Headline USA) Is Joe Biden a Russian asset?

After reading this tale of three pipelines, that unhappy ending will be hard to avoid.

• First, on Jan. 20, Biden’s first afternoon as president, he ditched the Trump-approved Keystone XL pipeline . Some 11,000 high-paying jobs, many unionized, vanished.

While these suddenly unemployed Americans sulked, Vladimir Putin cheered.

By trapping Canadian oil underground, Keystone’s cancellation curbed long-term supplies of crude oil. This boosted global prices for Russia’s key export.

Indeed, for this and other reasons, crude has crept from $53-per-barrel at Biden’s inauguration to $67 Thursday—up 26% . • Second, Colonial Pipeline shut itself down May 7 after a ransomware attack . Carteresque gasoline lines soon stretched from Georgia to Washington, D.C. Biden stayed mum until May 10, when he tepidly exonerated the Kremlin.“So far, there is no evidence , based on our intelligence people, that Russia is involved,” Biden said. Officials blame DarkSide ’s private-sector e-thieves, not state-sponsored saboteurs.OK, but where was Biden’s outrage? Where were Biden’s public demands that Putin deploy his secret-police to smoke out these cyberhoods and extradite them for U.S. interrogation and prosecution? • Third, Biden then rewarded the […]

Read the whole story at headlineusa.com

