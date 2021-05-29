https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/new-study-claims-china-created-covid-19-lab-then-engaged-retro?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A new study alleges that Chinese scientists developed COVID-19 in a lab and then sought to obfuscate by reverse-engineering virus versions to cause it to appear the illness evolved from bats.

“For a year we have possessed prima facie evidence of retro-engineering in China in early 2020,” British Professor Angus Dalgleish and Norwegian scientist Dr. Birger Sørensen claim in their work, according to the Daily Mail.

“We think that there have been retro-engineered viruses created,” Dalgleish informed the outlet. “They’ve changed the virus, then tried to make out it was in a sequence years ago,” he said.

One issue they point to pertains to the presence of four amino acids in a row on the SARS-Cov2 spike: “The laws of physics mean that you cannot have four positively charged amino acids in a row. The only way you can get this is if you artificially manufacture it,” Dalgleish noted to the outlet.

Sørensen described such a row of four as “extremely unlikely,” the outlet said.

