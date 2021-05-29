https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/05/29/new-york-times-replaces-incorrect-photo-of-child-killed-in-gaza-after-running-piece-on-the-childrens-stories/

While Hamas was busy lobbing rockets into Israel, we saw a lot of photos of children killed in the conflict go by in our timelines; every once in a while, someone would point out that a child’s photo was lifted from another child’s Instagram account. The New York Times, however, wanted to tell the stories of the children killed in the conflict.

However, they couldn’t quite get the right picture for one child. Wonder how that mix-up occurred:

The New York Times has also “corrected” headlines about how attacks on Jews “are a gift to the Right.”

