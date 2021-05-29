https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/05/29/new-york-times-replaces-incorrect-photo-of-child-killed-in-gaza-after-running-piece-on-the-childrens-stories/

While Hamas was busy lobbing rockets into Israel, we saw a lot of photos of children killed in the conflict go by in our timelines; every once in a while, someone would point out that a child’s photo was lifted from another child’s Instagram account. The New York Times, however, wanted to tell the stories of the children killed in the conflict.

When leaders start wars, the most vulnerable bear the brunt of them. At least 66 children were killed in Gaza and 2 in Israel. Here are their stories.https://t.co/kA0u9bfd2P — Herbert Buchsbaum (@herbertnyt) May 26, 2021

However, they couldn’t quite get the right picture for one child. Wonder how that mix-up occurred:

Correction: We published a picture in error. The child in the photograph of Rahaf al-Masri was not her. We’ve replaced that photo with one supplied by her family. Rahaf was killed on the first night of the war, as we reported. The photo was wrong. https://t.co/kfOevTPZRz — Herbert Buchsbaum (@herbertnyt) May 29, 2021

For full transparency, I’d like to know how the error happened. — Ann Larabee (@AnnLarabee) May 29, 2021

“Siri, why did journalism become a walking joke?” — Colonel Subversive (@BaconOutlaw) May 29, 2021

Wow. Credibility restored. 🤡 🤡 — victor (@victorkibalchic) May 29, 2021

@herbertnyt Looking forward to the upcoming Times’ photo essay showing the faces of the hundreds of Israeli children Hamas, Islamic Jihad, other terror groups have murdered over the decades. — Michele Chabin (@MicheleChabin1) May 29, 2021

Not forgiven. — #Resist #NotMyPresident #Impeach46 Bon Jovi ❁🇺🇸 (@lividonaprayer) May 29, 2021

So many mistakes, so many lies. Probably the least trustworthy of any major paper. — Pan Jan (@NurtJohn) May 29, 2021

Yeah, no kidding the photo was wrong. How did this happen?How can we be sure the others are accurate? How can we trust @nytimes again? — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) May 29, 2021

Why is NYT getting its info from a group tied to the PFLP – a US-designated terrorist organization?https://t.co/aTXnmrTbev pic.twitter.com/RflWe90z7P — Daniel Laufer (@lauferdaniel) May 29, 2021

So, back to the central question: Where did you get the photo from? — AT (@akt7860) May 29, 2021

And where did the wrong photo come from? — Nervensäge (@Die_Nervensaege) May 29, 2021

On which hard drive were the photos of children, which were often used for propaganda purposes? — Nervensäge (@Die_Nervensaege) May 29, 2021

Do you also clarify which of these children were killed by Hamas’s rockets that misfired? — They Call Me Mama (@nojudgmentmommy) May 29, 2021

Can you tell us how many of the children were killed by Palestinian rockets?

Or by Hamas tunnels that collapsed?

Thanks. — NoamTLV (@Noam_NYC) May 29, 2021

You’re robbing important context. Many of those kids were killed by Hamas missiles. Hamas launched and waged this war. Yet you never call for Hamas to be held accountable, only Israel. Your moral legitimacy is gone. You are supporting terrorists that target and murder innocents — AmericanInTelAviv (@LivingInTelAviv) May 29, 2021

Will you be posting pictures of all of the Palestinian children killed building tunnels to attack Israel? Will you be posting pictures of all of the Israeli children deliberately killed by Hamas? Will you be informing your readers that the al-Masri name is Egyptian? — Need To Know Basis (@Render64) May 29, 2021

1. How many other pictures were fake?

2. How many of these children were killed by the errant #Hamas rockets that fell in #Gaza? Other accounts say many more than your “maybe” 2.

3. How many children were in buildings that fell when Hamas’ tunnels collapsed? WaPo reported that. — Lenny Ben-David (@lennybendavid) May 29, 2021

As a group, today’s “journalists” are the most destructive and most incompetent that western civilization has seen in many, many, many years. It’s honestly more noteworthy when you get something right at this point. The damage is irreversible. You’re all to blame. — Cal Honeycamp (@Hooch02984404) May 29, 2021

You make ambulance chasing lawyers look like saints. — Robozob (@robozob) May 29, 2021

How much do you charge for posting fake photos? — sara b (@sbelg) May 29, 2021

Amazing how that happens. Are you guys really expecting anyone to swallow that or are you just that incompetent? — Loren Trainor (@LorenTrainor) May 29, 2021

Just admit that you have become Hamas propaganda tool 🤷 — Mechaniczna Cebula🇵🇱⚛️ (@MechanicznaC) May 29, 2021

Such was your rush to vilify Israel as somehow uniquely awful that you weren’t about to let fact checking get in your way. — Bohumil Hairball Vortex of Eternal Drain-Circling (@closely_watched) May 29, 2021

No one believes your garbage for the second time you clowns. — 頂端槍 (@dingduanqiang) May 29, 2021

The New York Times has also “corrected” headlines about how attacks on Jews “are a gift to the Right.”

Jonathan Chait says right-wingers (like Iowahawk) ‘are making truly stupid dunks’ on the New York Times for changing its headline https://t.co/SW1Kn7gGX1 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 26, 2021

