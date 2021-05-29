https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/05/29/no-more-mean-tweets-president-biden-and-vice-president-harris-say-stay-cool-enjoy-the-long-weekend/

We’re certain their social media teams will both put out more profound statements Monday, but leading into the long holiday weekend, President Joe Biden decided to highlight what was to the media the biggest story of the week: his purchase of a chocolate chocolate chip ice cream cone.

Stay cool this weekend, folks. pic.twitter.com/Z2xOTekvUZ — President Biden (@POTUS) May 29, 2021

An idiotic…and not-too-presidential message…from creepy Joe in honor of the Memorial Day weekend. https://t.co/dtYGDetDUN — Silvina 🌼 🇺🇸 (@SilvinaFlorida) May 29, 2021

5 seconds prior to the hair sniffing — BTC to $100K (@BitcoinCensus) May 29, 2021

Did you sniff her hair too? You disgust me. — Me (@Keefer1958) May 29, 2021

Don’t do it Joe https://t.co/vXB3bJq8Ol — Orange Eagle ❁ (@Orange_Eagle624) May 29, 2021

Of course he’s chatting up a minor. Of course he is. https://t.co/LRw490rjqC — Mother B (@mabennett1982) May 29, 2021

“Here we see a predator in the wild. He sees his prey and decides to adopt a non-threatening stance as a “grandfather” type. These types of predators are the worst and deserve to be extinct.” https://t.co/CfMRMptDER — AIicia Vincler (@AliciaVincler) May 29, 2021

Always the young girls with this one. — Noah Snelson (@Noah_Snelson_) May 29, 2021

No mention of the men & women who sacrificed so you can “stay cool”? I’ll do it for you in case you forgot: Thank you veterans from yesterday & today, who are alive & didn’t make it home. Your sacrifices will never be forgotten #HappyMemorialDay — Jay Elfman (@JayElfman) May 29, 2021

Hey, Mr. President. If you didn’t get the memo, it’s Memorial Day Weekend. You know, the one where we remember the deaths of better men than you? How about we kick off the weekend with a “thank you” https://t.co/OwLh9DtZQz — Rusty Shackleford (@SamuelColt1776) May 29, 2021

Do they serve ice cream at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier? — Quid Pro Joe (@EatCrowJoe) May 29, 2021

Going to be hard for a lot of people this summer because electricity prices have already doubled in some markets and we know rolling blackouts will be coming with the new EPA regs and plant closings you passed without anyone noticing. Going to be a fun summer. https://t.co/3DSOvm2gMw — BeingUgly (@TheSkyDaddy1) May 29, 2021

And here’s Kamala Harris with a photo of herself thinking about becoming president soon:

Enjoy the long weekend. pic.twitter.com/ilGOrod4AW — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 29, 2021

This isn’t it. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) May 29, 2021

You and Joe have been taking long weekends for months but THIS “long weekend” is supposed to honor our veterans you out of touch DEM — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) May 29, 2021

1.4 million American Service members have died since 1775. Memorial Day is to honor their ultimate sacrifice not to enjoy a long weekend you smiling goon. https://t.co/m0B0U5VFbO — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) May 29, 2021

Memorial Day is to honor our fallen vets who gave their lives for our country, and to reflect with somber gratitude at their sacrifice, not a long weekend to enjoy you vacuous ghoulish opportunist. — Razor (@hale_razor) May 29, 2021

It is Memorial Day weekend. This weekend is our time as a nation to honor our Fallen. It is our dedicated time to reflect on our war fighters, those who paid the ultimate price for our Freedom. — Code of Vets ™ (@codeofvets) May 29, 2021

You post a pic of yourself in honor of Memorial Day? How Obamaesque! — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) May 29, 2021

No mean tweets (how refreshing). https://t.co/KRXcT9aubh — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) May 29, 2021

Real question: Do you know what Memorial Day is? What it’s about? HINT: Not you, or the “long weekend”. — Okay. (@corrcomm) May 29, 2021

Perhaps a better photo for the vice president to post on MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND!!🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/pEWv2qiz3O — Typical Southern Guy (@Zach82885564) May 29, 2021

Remember when Biden & Harris promised all that “dignity” if they won? https://t.co/58m1EiQEcj https://t.co/rCciSqbjmZ — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) May 29, 2021

Does this “long weekend” have a name? Or any significance? — RufusT (@RufusTFireflyJr) May 29, 2021

There will be tons of cackling at the Harris household this long weekend, I’m sure. — Timmy Marrinan (@TDMarrinan) May 29, 2021

I hope a low-level unpaid apprentice assistant wrote this and it slipped past the social media vetting team. It’s weak at best, and disrespectful at worst. I expected better. — Ray Sharradh (@RaySharradh) May 29, 2021

An opportunity to post a selfie! Nothing about what the weekend memorializes, our fallen heroes who protected this greatest nation during its most dire times. — PieterSta (@PieterSta) May 29, 2021

It’s not about the long weekend, take this down you 🤡 — Three One Seven (@Three_One_Seven) May 29, 2021

Whoa. You Comms Director is on holiday and their intern is out to make you look shameful. Please make them known so they don’t work again. — Ifyoudon’tknowbynow (@PetrichorMatin) May 29, 2021

Your mom is a long weekend — Basic (@actshually) May 29, 2021

Again, we’re pretty sure they’ll come up with something a little more somber for Memorial Day over the long weekend.

Plenty of time for you to visit the border — De La Rosa 💣 (@Tejanobrown) May 29, 2021

Related:

Priorities! MSNBC’s 3-minute examination of Joe Biden’s love of ice cream is peak 2021 #Journalism https://t.co/rBfk30M9Ea — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 28, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

