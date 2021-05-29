https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/05/29/no-more-mean-tweets-president-biden-and-vice-president-harris-say-stay-cool-enjoy-the-long-weekend/

We’re certain their social media teams will both put out more profound statements Monday, but leading into the long holiday weekend, President Joe Biden decided to highlight what was to the media the biggest story of the week: his purchase of a chocolate chocolate chip ice cream cone.

And here’s Kamala Harris with a photo of herself thinking about becoming president soon:

Again, we’re pretty sure they’ll come up with something a little more somber for Memorial Day over the long weekend.

