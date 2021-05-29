https://noqreport.com/2021/05/29/northern-california-cafe-posts-5-fee-for-people-bragging-about-getting-covid-vaccine-wearing-a-mask-while-ordering/

Medical Face mask Illustrative photo concept A café in Northern California is raising money for charity by charging customers a fee if they order while wearing a face mask or are “caught bragging” about getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

SFGate reported that customers at Fiddlehead’s Café in Mendocino, California, are greeted with signs in the window as they enter and at the cash register, mentioning a “$5 fee added to orders placed while wearing a face mask” in large, bold print. Beneath the large lettering are two additional notes, one saying customers would be charged “an additional $5 fee” if they were “caught bragging” about getting vaccinated and another note saying all of the additional charges would be donated to local charities that help domestic abuse victims.

As SFGate reported, Fiddlehead’s removed a previously displayed handwritten sign that read: “Get your free COVID-19 vaccine card here!”

Chris Castleman, who owns the café, told the outlet that some customers were upset about the fee while others have paid it. Castleman suggested people were actually outraged about the charitable donations.

“I’ve been told this whole time that wearing a mask is a small price to pay,” Castleman said. “Some people get shocked by the sign but […]

Read the whole story at www.dailywire.com

