https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ohio-woman-wins-1-million-in-vaccine-lottery/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Abbigail Bugenske won a million dollars after getting Vaccinated, and Joseph Costello earned a college scholarship, according to the Vax-A-Million program’s website. Bugenske currently works as an engineer in Silverton, and was overwhelmed by the financial shot in the arm, and tight-lipped after Wednesday’s drawing.

Bugenske got vaccinated before the sweepstakes was announced and wants to encourage others to do the same, her mother told the local station. Joseph Costello, 14, posed with Mike DeWine after winning free tuition at any state university.

“Congrats, Joseph! You just won a full-ride college scholarship! If you’re between 12 and 17 years-old and had at least one dose of the vaccine, you could be next!,” the Republican tweeted.

The Buckeye State is still giving out $4 million in prizes, and will announce the next winners on Memorial Day. Nearly 2.8 million residents have already entered the drawing and gotten immunized, health officials said.

“We’re excited that this has inspired so many Ohioans to get vaccinated, and we’re thrilled to announce the winners of the first round of drawings,” DeWine said in a press release.

After Ohio introduced its lottery program, New York followed suit with its own $5 million vaccine lottery sweepstakes, called “Vax and Scratch.”