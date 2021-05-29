https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/president-biden-says-americas-military-community-solid-spine-country?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Joe Biden during a speech in Delaware on Sunday said that the U.S. “military community is the solid spine of this country.”

“We must remember the price that was paid for our liberties” and “the debt we owe those who have paid it” as well as “the families left behind,” Biden remarked.

The president, who spoke on the anniversary of the death of his son Beau Biden, said that he understands the pain that results from the death of a loved one, though he noted that his son did not pass away in the line of duty.

“So thank you for allowing us to grieve together today. I know how much the loss hurts,” Biden said. He said that “each year, it gets a little bit, a little bit easier,” and eventually hearing the name of the lost loved one will bring a smile rather than a tear.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

